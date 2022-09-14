The deep addition has pushed the focus of the garden further back towards the forest, which Robi and Christine enjoy. They try to find time to sit in the garden every day.
The kitchen is now easily accessible from the gallery space, while HOP tucked the new curved stairwell out of the main flow of traffic
The newly opened space offers a great flow, perfect for entertaining. "Looking at the front facade, you'd never guess at the modern interior,
Beneath a photograph by Iwan Baan, Christine's books become a part of the gallery wall. Here, she sits in one of their two Arne Jacobsen swan chairs beside a crocheted lamp of her own design. The hanging stove is from Leenders.
"Robi and Christine lived in house for ten years before renovations, and gave us great information on how daylight enters the house," says Cerrone. In the quest to maximize natural light, the team felt lucky that the neighbors on one side approved of a row of high clerestory windows.
The floor-to-ceiling windows provide a connection to the forest, nature-inclusive rather
The addition contrasts with the main house in dramatic fashion, which was, according to Cerrone, "the main point". "The extension needed to be something different, more modern, and built with sustainable materials,
Before: "The addition had no specific architectural style,
The home's slightly-relocated front door, now recessed into the house in order to provide a covered entry
Beaulieu added another bathroom upstairs, with round penny tile from Cle Tile and a floating vanity from Ikea.
Soothing color shades continue in the home's bathroom, where mint-green tiles mingle with hues of orange and blue. Gold fixtures add a contemporary touch to the space.