Tendence 2012 at Messe Frankfurt: Anne Boenisch

Judging from economic news of late, the one word most associated with Germany is "austerity." However, at Tendence, the home trends show taking place August 24–28 in Frankfurt, the young designers are taking a more playful and less severe tack with a new crop of wares that are interactive, instructive, or just plain intriguing to the eye. One such up and comer is Anne Boenisch, who exhibited her designs for lighting, furniture, and accessories in the Talents section of the fair. We trace the evolution of her work in this slideshow.