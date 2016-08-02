Templeogue Dental

Our fundamental aim was to rethink the typical, clinical corridor typology of dental practices to redefine how patients view a visit to the dentist – from a daunting experience to a pleasant one. We started with a layout based on a “poché” plan with an enfilade of bright rooms make for a soothing atmosphere. Introducing curved walls made out of natural materials soften the space and large windows that look out onto small courtyards with lush gardens provide an abundance of natural light whilst maintaining privacy and provide delightful views to distract the patients during their procedures!