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Collection by Tara Coniaris

Tara Coniaris

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The studio’s second floor serves as a library. The sunken bathtub offers interrupted sightlines across the space and out into the backyard. The tub, like the library’s floor, is made of concrete.
The studio’s second floor serves as a library. The sunken bathtub offers interrupted sightlines across the space and out into the backyard. The tub, like the library’s floor, is made of concrete.
It's all in the details
It's all in the details
Modernized Exterior
Modernized Exterior
A wood-lined outdoor shower adds a modern touch to one of the decks.
A wood-lined outdoor shower adds a modern touch to one of the decks.
A peek at the sun-filled bedroom.
A peek at the sun-filled bedroom.
A painting by Yael hangs near the Murphy bed in the make-shift guest sleeping quarters.
A painting by Yael hangs near the Murphy bed in the make-shift guest sleeping quarters.
Steal this idea: The bedroom in the new volume has a “pool,” inspired by a class that Mani took. “My son was studying projection in his geometry class, so we projected a rectangle on the corner and traced it,” says Rudabeh. The color, Benjamin Moore’s Florida Keys, is inspired by a hue in David Hockney’s iconic painting The Splash. The aqua flooring is nailed to the subfloor, and the carpet goes up to the edge with a slight reveal. The rectangle is occupied by an Eames molded plywood chair.
Steal this idea: The bedroom in the new volume has a “pool,” inspired by a class that Mani took. “My son was studying projection in his geometry class, so we projected a rectangle on the corner and traced it,” says Rudabeh. The color, Benjamin Moore’s Florida Keys, is inspired by a hue in David Hockney’s iconic painting The Splash. The aqua flooring is nailed to the subfloor, and the carpet goes up to the edge with a slight reveal. The rectangle is occupied by an Eames molded plywood chair.
The primary bedroom on the ground floor shows off the couple’s antique Indonesian furniture and enjoys a view to the beach through a native amate tree.
The primary bedroom on the ground floor shows off the couple’s antique Indonesian furniture and enjoys a view to the beach through a native amate tree.
These simple, cylindrical pendants make for an understated look while providing critical accent light in this sizable bedroom.
These simple, cylindrical pendants make for an understated look while providing critical accent light in this sizable bedroom.
A peek at one of the home's two bedroom suites, which features a custom mural and wardrobe.
A peek at one of the home's two bedroom suites, which features a custom mural and wardrobe.
The multipurpose room looks over the garden. The outdoor shower visible in the garden is screened by a timber fence, the only area of fencing to the public.
The multipurpose room looks over the garden. The outdoor shower visible in the garden is screened by a timber fence, the only area of fencing to the public.
The green roof is planted with local succulents, including cascading pigface.
The green roof is planted with local succulents, including cascading pigface.
A large, sculptural skylight has been created at the center of the home to enable day-long solar penetration. The triangular glazing frames views of the trees and the sky, bringing the outdoors into the interior.
A large, sculptural skylight has been created at the center of the home to enable day-long solar penetration. The triangular glazing frames views of the trees and the sky, bringing the outdoors into the interior.
Main Bath
Main Bath
another custom vanity made by our friend
another custom vanity made by our friend

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