Each of the three bathrooms feature all new fixtures, terrazzo flooring, and colored tile.
Risa Boyer Architecture guided the whole house remodel of this 1955 Portland home. Lillyvilla Gardens executed a new landscape plan for the property, including this updated entry sequence, while Boyer added more glass to suit the midcentury façade.
The main wooden entrance pops against the home's sleek, all-black exterior.
The new bathing room is open to the bedroom. The clients have decorated the built-in joinery that divides the two spaces with potted plants to add a touch of greenery to the Scandinavian-inspired interior.
The Privia PX-S7000 is designed to produce optimal sound in any position—whether freestanding or against a wall. The 4-way Spatial Sound System helps preserve the nuances of the piano’s sound from anywhere in the room.
"Fun fact, this yard is actually their front yard!,
A Duxiana king-sized platform bed and a Mañana lamp in the master bedroom.
"This is a very special home that needs to be preserved for its place in architectural history because of its provenance and striking architectural design,
The main dining area—another space dressed in custom woodwork—sits near the kitchen.
The screen was fabricated by the contractor O’Brien Wood & Iron. "I like this treatment because it’s so dynamic," says Jocie. "It acts as a separator, but it does have some transparency and visibility with it." The existing red oak floors in this room were stripped and bleached to more closely match the new white oak stairs and floors.
With the home’s relatively compact footprint and efficient floor plan comprising two bedrooms and two bathrooms over a single living level, smart use of space was critical. "Built-in storage everywhere [is] number one," says Melanie. A pantry and storage drawers are tucked under the stairs.
The laundry room off the kitchen also got a glam makeover. An Electolux washer and dryer set is tucked beneath a quartz counter for folding clothes. Black shower curtain rods provide space for hanging clothes to dry. They look sharp against statement wallpaper by Fornasetti. The cabinet hardware is by Sarah Sherman Samuel for Park Studio.
The mud room in the shipping container offers plenty of space for the family to remove shoes and store sports equipment.
Custom-made by JHID in collaboration with The Works Construction and Trio Upholstery, the wraparound sofa features emerald-green, cotton velvet upholstery by Maharam. The wall sconce is by Allied Maker, and the ceiling mount lighting is by Illuminate Vintage.
Each child has their own sleeping nook in the “Sibling Lair.”
Lutron Sivoia automatic roller shades in a custom valance were mounted to the window mullions, which were also painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” The sofa is the Kasala Venice five-piece modular sofa tucked up against bespoke cabinetry by Beechtree Woodworks.
