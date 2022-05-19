Techo-Bloc’s Blu Grande slab in Greyed Nickel creates a sophisticated backdrop for this epic outdoor kitchen and dining setting with a quartet of playful timber swings—not only is it practical, but the large size of the pavers reduces the need for joints that can collect crumbs and create unlevel surfaces for furniture. The covered kitchen and dining area is defined at the ground level with Borealis slab in Smoked Pine—an elegant wood imitation patio slab that retains the warmth of wood but features innovative Klean-Bloc technology that eliminates the need for maintenance.