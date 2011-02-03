If there was one exhibition I longed to see last year, it was 17 Swedish Designers. The show features the work of, you guessed it, 17 young, female, Swedish designers and design groups who have all at some point displayed their work at Gallery Pascale, a small yet exciting art space in Stockholm run by French-born gallerist Pascale Cottard-Olsson. In past years, she has brought together some of the most innovative designers in Sweden to show their work and to ask them to create new objects for group exhibits on themes such as Stockholm-specific design or baskets. In the mid-2000s, Cottard-Olsson published a book titled "17 Swedish Designers, chez Pascale," which has since become the 17 Swedish Designers touring exhibit. The U.S. tour launched in late 2009 in Cleveland, Ohio, and is currently on view in Las Vegas.