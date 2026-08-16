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g
Collection by
GREGORY CHATZIPANAGIOTOU
SUSTAINABLE DESIGN
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4
Photos
The bathroom is located on the ground floor, and it features white cement walls. A rough-hewn stone covers the floor drain, again referencing the surrounding forest and nearby waterway.
A cylindrical glass staircase with Western red cedar and painted steel mullions dominates the front of the house. The stair treads, along with the floor, are made of recycled spotted gum.
Architect and homeowner Christopher Alt designed the home's pivoting sun shades with Thermory wood slats and FritzJurgens hardware.
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