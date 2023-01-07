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Sustainable
HOP used four skylights, inundating the gallery below with natural light while leaving plenty of space on the roof for a biodiverse garden. The native grasses and flowers attract a variety of pollinators and create a terrific view from the upstairs rooms, leading the eye straight over the roof and into the forest.
The family home that residents Tyler Lepore, Lisa Giroday, builders Hanson Land & Sea, and September Architecture devised in the Sunshine Coast region of British Columbia, Canada, is wrapped with cedar and brick, tying to its wooded surround, which is only a four-minute walk to the ocean. "The house feels like it's part of the setting,