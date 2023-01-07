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Collection by Katice Helinski

Sustainable

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The energy efficient design relies on a wood-burning stove for chilly days, otherwise sunlight, and operable windows and doors take care of most of the heating and cooling.
The energy efficient design relies on a wood-burning stove for chilly days, otherwise sunlight, and operable windows and doors take care of most of the heating and cooling.
Developed as a holiday home, the pared-back timber construction is a nod to the modest fisher-cottages prevalent in the area.
Developed as a holiday home, the pared-back timber construction is a nod to the modest fisher-cottages prevalent in the area.
HOP used four skylights, inundating the gallery below with natural light while leaving plenty of space on the roof for a biodiverse garden. The native grasses and flowers attract a variety of pollinators and create a terrific view from the upstairs rooms, leading the eye straight over the roof and into the forest.
HOP used four skylights, inundating the gallery below with natural light while leaving plenty of space on the roof for a biodiverse garden. The native grasses and flowers attract a variety of pollinators and create a terrific view from the upstairs rooms, leading the eye straight over the roof and into the forest.
Saltviga House is a weekend home located on a rocky, seafront plot in coastal Norway.
Saltviga House is a weekend home located on a rocky, seafront plot in coastal Norway.
The family home that residents Tyler Lepore, Lisa Giroday, builders Hanson Land &amp; Sea, and September Architecture devised in the Sunshine Coast region of British Columbia, Canada, is wrapped with cedar and brick, tying to its wooded surround, which is only a four-minute walk to the ocean. "The house feels like it's part of the setting,
The family home that residents Tyler Lepore, Lisa Giroday, builders Hanson Land &amp; Sea, and September Architecture devised in the Sunshine Coast region of British Columbia, Canada, is wrapped with cedar and brick, tying to its wooded surround, which is only a four-minute walk to the ocean. "The house feels like it's part of the setting,
Terra-cotta tiles clad the kitchen backsplash, and the countertops are made of oak.
Terra-cotta tiles clad the kitchen backsplash, and the countertops are made of oak.