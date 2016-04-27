The ultimate fitness super watch. Don’t just start. Surge—with run time, distance, pace and elevation stats on display. See split times real time. Scroll through workout summaries and review routes after you run them to stay on track while you train. Maximize training, maintain intensity and monitor calorie burn with automatic wrist-based heart rate monitoring. With continuous heart rate readings, Surge keeps you in the zone—all day and during workouts. Built with eight-sensor technology and best-in-class battery life**, Surge transitions seamlessly from work to workouts—tracking real-time stats like steps, distance, heart rate, active minutes, calories burned and more, to keep you in the know, on the go. With multi-sport functionality and SmartTrack™ automatic exercise recognition, Fitbit Surge lets you track every aspect of your training. Use multi-sport modes for the most precise tracking during workouts and real-time stats on display. Or rely on SmartTrack to automatically recognize and record select exercises for you. However you choose to measure your effort, in-app workout summaries will help you gauge performance improvements.

Designed with advanced smartwatch features, Surge lets you run your day, your way. Text and call notifications keep you on your game throughout the day, while music control helps you find the motivation you need to prepare for a big meeting or beat your best in a big race. Make the most of your day by getting more out of your night. Surge automatically monitors how long and how well you sleep, syncs those stats to your smartphone and computer, and displays your trends as detailed charts on the Fitbit dashboard. Plus, it has a silent alarm to make waking up easy—even if your training isn’t. Surge automatically and wirelessly syncs to your computer and 150+ leading smartphones—showing your stats as detailed charts and graphs—so you can access your progress anywhere.