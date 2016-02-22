They say that surfers invented skateboarding when there were no waves to surf. Those who felt the need to carve took to the streets on 2×4’s with roller-skate wheels and shredded the sidewalks.

In the spirit of skateboardings ancestry, Iris surfboards uses recycled skateboards to make custom one of a kind surfboards.

Our surfboards are made with an EPS recycled foam core covered with recycled skateboard veneer and coated with Entropy Super Sap CLR Bio based resin. Every board is made custom to your specifications.

