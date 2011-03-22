Supernatural San Francisco

A few weeks ago I had the pleasure of attending a lunch thrown by Claudia Mahecha and Robert Allen, in celebration of the opening of their new Potrero Hill design showroom Supernatural. After wandering through the minimalist, beautifully curated 2,000-square-foot space—a showroom that spotlights hard-to-find European design and doubles as the home base for Mahecha's interior design firm, Claudia Mahecha Design—the guests (editors, artists, restaurant owners, designers) all sat around a big oak table topped with a Hella Jongerius table runner, and over lunch traded gossip and news about the San Francisco design and art worlds. Here's a peek at the space. All photos by Devon Elizabeth Butler.