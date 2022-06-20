Sunroom
Inside, Graff restored cedar planking and added new walls and floor panels. The kitchen features fresh Fisher & Paykel appliances, while an original slanted wood wall with a built-in credenza defines the dining room. “We brought in Corian and used wood planking and terrazzo, since that was a big thing in the 1960s,” the architect says.
The screened porch is right off the living spaces, and serves as a family hub, especially for meals and entertaining. “That was something that we specifically wanted: a screened porch that could protect us from the mosquitoes, which are atrocious in the Gulf South at certain times of the year,” says Charlie. “Just being able to open up the French doors and play music and have food on the table – it created a great entertaining space that keeps you close to the house but has its own tranquil separation.” Joshi-Gupta outfitted the room with a concrete table and transparent outdoor chairs.
In years gone by, the street was lined with Milkwood trees, some of which still remain. The angled bay window was specifically designed to frame two ancient Milkwoods, which were sadly removed by neighbours despite many objections. It does, however, remain a cosy, sun-filled nook with 180-degree views.