The screened porch is right off the living spaces, and serves as a family hub, especially for meals and entertaining. “That was something that we specifically wanted: a screened porch that could protect us from the mosquitoes, which are atrocious in the Gulf South at certain times of the year,” says Charlie. “Just being able to open up the French doors and play music and have food on the table – it created a great entertaining space that keeps you close to the house but has its own tranquil separation.” Joshi-Gupta outfitted the room with a concrete table and transparent outdoor chairs.