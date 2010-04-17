Gathering solar energy doesn't need to be a process sequestered to the roof. To demonstrate the varied uses of a new dye solar cell invented at the University of Art and Design Lausanne (EPFL) in Lausanne, Switzerland, the EPFL+ECAL Lab asked four design schools around the world to create innovative applications for the cell. The resulting projects from students at the California College of the Arts in San Francisco, California; the Royal College of Art in London, England; the University of Art and Design Lausanne in Lausanne, Switzerland; and the Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Création Industrielle in Paris, France—which range from pendants to post boxes—are on display at the California College of the Arts April 16-24 as part of the The Way Beyond Art: Sunny Memories exhibition.

Watch our slideshow of the works on display.