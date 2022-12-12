Sunken lounge
The large skylight brings an abundance of natural light into the space, creating an indoor/outdoor feeling that is "so important for Melbourne climate," says Knights. The floor is Eco Outdoor Endicott Crazy Paving and is used on the adjacent outside terrace as well. "We wanted a material that would work just as well inside as out, and create a seamless threshold. Having one continuous material makes the room feel twice the size of what it really is."
The sunken lounge was designed with "slowing down and appreciating the environment" in mind. A custom-made, built-in sofa wraps around the space, bleeding into the stairs and a custom wood display shelf. Not having a TV was an intentional choice. "We wanted the client to be able to lie back and watch the clouds and the sky, to have conversations, to read a book, to play with their pets," says Knights.