Sunken
The material palette is kept minimal and natural—think concrete, white oak, and ceramic tiles—with color coming from the green spaces that change with the seasons to create an ever-evolving interior. “The client wanted a simple design, with natural light, ventilation, and color,” says Eduardo Ugalde from All Arquitectura.
Project architect Chris Gilbert and Miranda Louey’s five-year-old, Arthur, balances on a custom couch from King Living in their townhome’s sunken living area on the ground floor. The couple wanted the units’ interiors to evoke the feeling of the bush where they grew up, so they went with Australian hardwoods for the joinery, including silvertop ash for the slatted ceilings throughout.