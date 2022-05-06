SubscribeSign In
Collection by Belyaev

Sumptuous Saunas

WH Residence | M3 Architects
A look inside the sauna, which is made of pine.
Lights in the sauna reveal when it’s in use.
A sauna was a non-negotiable part of the family's wish list. Because of Handa's clever layout, it fits comfortably into the 1,500-square-foot floor plan.
A converted attic in a turn-of-the-century building in Berlin’s Charlottenburg neighborhood asks over $4 million. If you’re looking for a modern retreat in an old-world setting, cast your sights on this charming loft in the west Berlin neighborhood of Charlottenburg, known for its distinguished selection of shopping, dining, theaters, and museums.
A sauna, a substantial part of Finnish culture, is featured in each of the three suites.
Sauna at the Gym.
A sauna and bathroom are located in the basement.
Down the hill from the main house, a tiny structure houses a sauna.
The sauna is clad in aspen—an exception to the ubiquitous pine.
The Quarry Sauna is a bespoke sauna built on the edge of a lake in a decommissioned quarry. The clients live in an oak timber frame home and wanted a sauna to match the architectural style of the main house.
The smallest Out of the Valley model is the Forest Sauna, which features two benches on either side of a heater and fits two people lying down or four to six people seated. A large window brings views of the surrounding landscape into the sauna. “The sauna experience is all about connection—to nature, to other people, and to yourself,” says McKelvie. “It’s also good for physical and mental health and people are becoming much more aware of that.”
The architects renovated and added multiple structures. A “spa shed” by the pool has a hot tub, an outdoor shower, and a sauna.
The woodburning sauna stove is made by a Finnish company, IKI.
