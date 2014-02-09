Stylish Modern Housewares from Finell

Designer Rebecca Finell debuted an impressive new line of tabletop items and decorative accessories at NY Now this week. Her eponymous line, Finell Co., includes stylish, functional, and forward-looking items geared towards entertaining: serving pieces, runners, place mats, storage vessels, trays, and more. Every item boasts a refined, modern sensibility and goes a step further in that they’re durable and highly-functional. Finell cut her teeth in the design industry at Boon, a modern baby products company she founded in the mid 2000s. Taking the knowledge she gained about materials and product development, she created Finell with the goal of housewares that work for busy home entertainers. What she noticed from a lot of modern housewares is that they often looked to the midcentury for inspiration. “I didn’t want to do a ‘me too’ version of things,” she says. “I wanted to think about what’s next instead of looking back.” Here’s a peek at a few items in the collection.