Mixed Genres Style from SF Girl by Bay's Victoria Smith

I selected this style guide because I feel like this dining room represents a lot about what I love about design. I like to pair unexpected pieces and genres—like a midcentury modern table paired with Thonet chairs and a modern woven rug. What might not sound like it goes together can often work when you bring home furniture and accessories that have a history, or really speak to you and have meaning for you. If you love something or it has sentimental value to you, you'll find a place for it in your home.
As the author of Chronicle Books’ See San Francisco, editor of lifestyle blog SF Girl by Bay, Victoria Smith has been a fixture in the design blog community since 2006. Her latest endeavor, Super Marché, is a vintage lover's dream come true—she's added an online shop to SF Girl by Bay featuring finds from her recent trip to the flea markets of Southern France. When she’s not blogging, Victoria is incessantly Instagramming, traveling or running around Los Angeles, scouting the latest finds with her camera and trusty dog, Lucy. www.sfgirlbybay.com | www.sfgirlbybay.com/sho...