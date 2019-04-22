Mixed Genres Style from SF Girl by Bay's Victoria Smith

I selected this style guide because I feel like this dining room represents a lot about what I love about design. I like to pair unexpected pieces and genres—like a midcentury modern table paired with Thonet chairs and a modern woven rug. What might not sound like it goes together can often work when you bring home furniture and accessories that have a history, or really speak to you and have meaning for you. If you love something or it has sentimental value to you, you'll find a place for it in your home.