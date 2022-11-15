Dwell House
Collection by
David Aboyoun
Studios
Amanda Gunawan of OWIU Design turns a cookie-cutter space into an Asian-inflected haven with an industrial edge.
Surrounded by an apple orchard, an evergreen grove, and gardens originally tended by the owners’ parents, Sheffield Residence keeps family memories alive.
The mix of plywood helped save on costs, adds visual interest to the space, and serves as an example for Tim’s clients.
