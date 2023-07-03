Dwell House
Collection by
Chun Wong
Studio Shed
View
5
Photos
The ribbon-like design affords the building three different gable profiles—one is symmetrical, while the other two lean in opposite directions.
Floor-to-ceiling glass allows guests to appreciate the forested lot as much as the owners do.
A pull-out sofa in the living/work area accommodates friends and family who stay overnight on the property.
A peek at the turnkey studio, which could easily be converted into a guesthouse or gym.
Share