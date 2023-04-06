SubscribeSign In
The primary suite features a spa-like bath, complete with an oversized soaking tub, double vanity, and large clerestory windows that draw in ample natural light.
"The unassuming ink-toned cabinetry is lined with an unexpected burst of brilliant salmon pink; a punchy gesture that balances the strength of Tom’s artworks without overshadowing them," says Lynch.
The office is clad almost entirely in cork, which complements the oak that defines the scheme. “I want to cover everything in cork—there’s so much potential!” says interior designer Emily Lindberg.
