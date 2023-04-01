Gaia Off-Grid Shipping Container Home exploded axonometric drawing
Tucked away from street view, the OCM House runs east to west to optimize north-facing views of the lawn and garden. The home is designed to embrace the outdoors and is within walking distance of rivers and beautiful beaches.
The ranch house's metal roof was a priority for Jared, who decided to purchase the materials and install it himself, with the help of a friend. The metal panels wrap down and reach the ground on the new addition to the house.