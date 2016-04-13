Studio Esinam is a creative studio based in Sweden and was founded by art director and architect duo Josefine Lilljegren and Sebastian Gokah in the spring of 2013. In their limited edition print series Elevations and Landmarks, Studio Esinam seeks to capture the unique feeling of various cities around the world. Cities that most of us have some kind of relation to, but probably haven’t seen in the format of the architectural drawing. By studying the façades, directing attention to details that mostly pass unseen, Studio Esinam hopes to touch upon qualities to the architecture that contribute to the specific feeling the city imposes on you.