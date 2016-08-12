There are a lot of “good” architects in the student housing market – which is evident in the built environment – but very few are true partners in the process. Student Housing Studio online www.bsbstudenthousing.com

Architecture is a necessary part of every project, but it can only be properly informed by becoming a “partner” in the pre-development process. When we have a strong handle on the anticipated construction budget, paired with the rental strategy, management approach, scheduled return, vacancy model and rent optimization strategies, we can take a highly specialized analytical approach to create a successful design that maximizes profit and minimizes wasted space.