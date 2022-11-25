SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by C

out

View 31 Photos
ADU East Exterior
ADU East Exterior
Architect Matt Garcia designed a 540-square-foot ADU for a musician’s 1960s ranch style home in Ashland. The large lot size, about an acre, meant that Garcia could have doubled the size of the new build, but he preferred the challenge of keeping it smaller.
Architect Matt Garcia designed a 540-square-foot ADU for a musician’s 1960s ranch style home in Ashland. The large lot size, about an acre, meant that Garcia could have doubled the size of the new build, but he preferred the challenge of keeping it smaller.
The first thing landscape designer Laura Cooper asked Devis and Purdy was to recall childhood gardens and outdoor play. In that spirit, she designed their backyard, integrating the high ground with the low just outside the “kids’ wing.” The resulting series of outdoor rooms on this quarter-acre is full of memory and play.
The first thing landscape designer Laura Cooper asked Devis and Purdy was to recall childhood gardens and outdoor play. In that spirit, she designed their backyard, integrating the high ground with the low just outside the “kids’ wing.” The resulting series of outdoor rooms on this quarter-acre is full of memory and play.
The new addition is clad in a burnished grey stucco, which is common in Marfa and captures a West Texas modern aesthetic. "The material palette is dead simple,
The new addition is clad in a burnished grey stucco, which is common in Marfa and captures a West Texas modern aesthetic. "The material palette is dead simple,
There are now two entry points at the rear of the building, and the couple is working on the backyard this year, which was the former parking lot for the store.
There are now two entry points at the rear of the building, and the couple is working on the backyard this year, which was the former parking lot for the store.
Because of the property’s incline, Jeana’s design space on the lower level is partly subterranean but still opens to the outdoors via large glass sliders.
Because of the property’s incline, Jeana’s design space on the lower level is partly subterranean but still opens to the outdoors via large glass sliders.
On a trip to Naoshima, Japan, the Houston newlyweds behind Robertson Design fell in love with Tadao Ando’s concrete-composed museums. This led the couple to create a residence of their own comprised of a low concrete wall, concrete cube, and box clad in Siberian larch. The indoors are rounded out with white oak, marble, and leather-finished granite.
On a trip to Naoshima, Japan, the Houston newlyweds behind Robertson Design fell in love with Tadao Ando’s concrete-composed museums. This led the couple to create a residence of their own comprised of a low concrete wall, concrete cube, and box clad in Siberian larch. The indoors are rounded out with white oak, marble, and leather-finished granite.
The Perch at sunset.
The Perch at sunset.
Architect Mark Fullgar chose corrugated steel, aluminum window frames, and strengthened glass—cost-effective, non-combustible materials, given the cabin’s location in a rural fire zone.
Architect Mark Fullgar chose corrugated steel, aluminum window frames, and strengthened glass—cost-effective, non-combustible materials, given the cabin’s location in a rural fire zone.
To keep their project affordable, Shelton and Stuth (with Augie, a friend’s child) gambled on an up-and-coming neighborhood.
To keep their project affordable, Shelton and Stuth (with Augie, a friend’s child) gambled on an up-and-coming neighborhood.
Two art studios adjoin a central volume at this work/live residence built from terracreto (sustainable concrete), glass, and painted steel just outside of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Residents Austin and Lida Lowrey, retired design and museum professionals, collaborated with their two daughters—Sheridan, an artist, and Elizabeth, an architect—to design the structure as a place for creative contemplation.
Two art studios adjoin a central volume at this work/live residence built from terracreto (sustainable concrete), glass, and painted steel just outside of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Residents Austin and Lida Lowrey, retired design and museum professionals, collaborated with their two daughters—Sheridan, an artist, and Elizabeth, an architect—to design the structure as a place for creative contemplation.
Welded-sheet steel partitions both carve out a sleeping area and mirror the exterior palette, blurring boundaries between inside and outside. Inspired by the hue of artist Richard Serra’s Cor-Ten sculptures, the Lowreys had all of the steel primed and painted with a hand-mixed blend of matte paint from Sherwin-Williams.
Welded-sheet steel partitions both carve out a sleeping area and mirror the exterior palette, blurring boundaries between inside and outside. Inspired by the hue of artist Richard Serra’s Cor-Ten sculptures, the Lowreys had all of the steel primed and painted with a hand-mixed blend of matte paint from Sherwin-Williams.
Outside, a gridded trellis with sheet-punched panels overlays the structure and extends into the landscape, providing shade in the warm desert climate.
Outside, a gridded trellis with sheet-punched panels overlays the structure and extends into the landscape, providing shade in the warm desert climate.
If you already have a projector, white sheets and some popcorn are all you need to create your own outdoor cinema. Alternatively, you can set up a backyard screening with a monitor, TV stand, and an extension cord.
If you already have a projector, white sheets and some popcorn are all you need to create your own outdoor cinema. Alternatively, you can set up a backyard screening with a monitor, TV stand, and an extension cord.
Lined up vertically, the thin slats of acoya wood on the building’s exterior have the look of a traditional bamboo mat.
Lined up vertically, the thin slats of acoya wood on the building’s exterior have the look of a traditional bamboo mat.

11 more saves