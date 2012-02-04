Street Furniture Your City Wishes it Had

Street furniture already catches the eye of denizens eyeing a resting spot, but in select cities it also has people marveling at their good looks. Designers from all over the world are adding flavor—with a healthy dose of colorful whimsy—to otherwise gray streets with these seats, benches, planters, and the like, but what makes these pieces even better is that tourists and locals alike actually use them, demonstrating that good modern design puts function at the heart of creation. Whether custom-designed or off-the-shelf, we break down a list of some of the coolest pieces on streets and boardwalks right now.