Designed for a Fortune 500 company executive and his wife, the Stratford Residence accommodates their love of entertaining and takes maximum advantage of the property. The views, topography, and trees all lead to a terraced design nestled into the landscape. The main living space opens to an outdoor living space, which has the ability to then convert into a screened in porch. The flexibility in the space allows for casual or elegant entertaining for the clients and seamlessly blends the indoor and outdoor living. An open air flow using drop-down concealed screens allows a very spacious and practical outdoor living area to be instantly transformed to a fully screened in porch, while still providing privacy from the street. The general flow and openness throughout the home is enhanced by the deliberate placement of windowscapes within the travel patterns of the home. Inspired by the clients' extensive travels and work overseas, the home's design incorporates Asian influences and spacial development. The end result of this architect/client collaboration is an extremely functional, modern design which is embraced by the site and provides the clients a forum for entertaining as well as an intimate place to call home.