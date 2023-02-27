SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Coral Cavanagh

storage

View 4 Photos
For the living room, Caroline chose lounge chairs from Australia’s Barnaby Lane, a coffee table from Sobu, Maiden Home sofas, and a Moroccan rug from Muima.
For the living room, Caroline chose lounge chairs from Australia’s Barnaby Lane, a coffee table from Sobu, Maiden Home sofas, and a Moroccan rug from Muima.
After: Built-in plywood shelving holds books and architectural models. The new painted epoxy-resin floors are heated—the perfect antidote for chilly Toronto winters.
After: Built-in plywood shelving holds books and architectural models. The new painted epoxy-resin floors are heated—the perfect antidote for chilly Toronto winters.
2020 is canceled due to the Coronavirus—but here’s your opportunity to take advantage of time spent at home.
2020 is canceled due to the Coronavirus—but here’s your opportunity to take advantage of time spent at home.