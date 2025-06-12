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Collection by Holly Craig Silkman

storage

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Floor Plan of D’well’s Den by D’Well
Floor Plan of D’well’s Den by D’Well
Friso created this cabinet for the new Ikea PS 2026 collection. Its front is handmade with pine veneer.
Friso created this cabinet for the new Ikea PS 2026 collection. Its front is handmade with pine veneer.
Built into the bottom of the basement stairs are widened treads that include storage.
Built into the bottom of the basement stairs are widened treads that include storage.
Although the width of the stairway walls didn't change, new wood treads and a wider extension at the bottom of the space help make it feel both brighter and less confining.
Although the width of the stairway walls didn't change, new wood treads and a wider extension at the bottom of the space help make it feel both brighter and less confining.