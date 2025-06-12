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Collection by
Holly Craig Silkman
storage
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5
Photos
Floor Plan of D’well’s Den by D’Well
Friso created this cabinet for the new Ikea PS 2026 collection. Its front is handmade with pine veneer.
Built into the bottom of the basement stairs are widened treads that include storage.
Although the width of the stairway walls didn't change, new wood treads and a wider extension at the bottom of the space help make it feel both brighter and less confining.
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