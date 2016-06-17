Stoneridge Residence

Los Angeles, CA



The Stoneridge Residence is a remodel of an existing 1-story residence located along the scenic Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles and is uniquely perched on a hilltop site overlooking the San Fernando Valley. The program called for extensive and luxurious entertainment spaces, but with a contemporary design uncommon for Los Angeles estates of comparable scale.

To achieve this, a brick and glass second floor addition housing a master bedroom suite, along with children’s and guest bedrooms was carefully integrated with the existing brick clad volumes of the home to achieve a dynamic and unified composition. This allowed the ground floor to be wholly re-organized to accommodate the entertainment and kitchen spaces.

Conceived as a curtain blowing in the breeze of the open entry door, a billowing custom crafted wall rises amidst an oak timber switch-back staircase and provides a focal point for the ground floor. Interior living spaces are unified with a refined material palette of white oak floors and custom carpentry, dark stained kitchen millwork, bronze finished hardware, white walls and marble.

The remodel also extends the living area of the house out into the site through large glazed openings, dining patios, and extensive landscaped grounds. An Olympic sized infinity-edge pool and a poured-in place cantilevered concrete water fountain provide entertainment focal points, while the lawn provides ample space for family activities and large gatherings. Carefully selected low-water plantings and trees provide further visual interest.