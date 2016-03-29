Stitched Chair

Furniture has been primarily made from wood, and now it is often made of plastics. Solid, sturdy and durable are often the criteria when it comes to choosing the material for constructing a piece of furniture. Fabric rarely makes the ideal candidate for this, but now with high tech materials such as Kevlar and carbon fibre, fabric becomes as eligible to enter the arena of furniture making as its ‘solid’ counterparts. Combined with traditional methods like sewing and weaving, furniture pieces are made like garments with carbon fibre. That may not be ‘solid’ but are every bit as sturdy and durable as a plastic chair or a wooden table. They are also incredibly light.:

The brilliance of ‘Stitched’ lies in the mismatch between perception and fact: the chair presents itself as a soft piece of garment, but in fact, it is incredibly robust, strong and comfortable to sit on. From ‘nothing’ to ‘a chair’ requires no more tools then a sewing machine and a pair of scissors.

Materials: Resin, kevlar fiber

Production: Prototype