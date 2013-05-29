Steps: How to Make Charred Cedar Cladding

Master Japanese architect Terunobu Fujimori is an original thinker, and a pro at melding ancient traditions with modern design. So who better to offer a quick primer on how to char your own cedar wood, in order to seal the wood against rot, rain, and fire? Here, he demonstrates the six (only slightly dangerous!) steps to transform your boards into surprisingly sleek and smart siding. To see this kind of cladding in action, check out our Facade Focus slideshow.