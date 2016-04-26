Steel Stands

Material: powder coated steel

Dimensions: H70,5 W 89 D 45 cm

Scope of delivery: 2 stands

Delivery: 2-6 weeks depending on stock list

Strictly geometric, almost constructivist, light, solid and substantial. The „Steel Stand“ is inspired by the architecture of the industrial era.

The stackable construction of three identical triangles is lasered from one steel plate and thus slightly flexible. Stability is provided on the one hand by two folded branches and on the other hand by the fixing with the tabletop. The combination looks easy and unpretentious and at the same time gives as much space as possible for the legs at all sides.

powder coated : black, white, basalt grey, achat grey, ocean blue, ultramarine blue, coral red, zinc yellow

galvanized: black-, gold-, silver-coloured