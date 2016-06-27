Stay Different: Whitepod Eco-Luxury Hotel

Go glamping in a geodesic-shaped tent in Switzerland

The 430-square-foot (40-sq-m) pods at the Whitepod Hotel are equally eco-conscious and comfortable. At the foot of the Dents-du-Midi mountain range, a camp of fifteen large geodesic-shaped tents surrounds The Pod-House, which contains the breakfast room, a relaxation area, the bar, and the meeting rooms.

The individual spherical structures are composed of a network of triangles that create a self-bracing framework (you can figure out the architecture in detail as you lay in bed). Each cozy pod is uniquely decorated with local antiques and artifacts. The light-filled pods of various configurations each include a king-size bed, full bathroom, wood-burning stove, and even a terrace to sit outside and take in the breathtaking alpine views.