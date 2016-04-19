Starwood Residence

2011 | Missoula, MT | Private Residence | 7,350 sq ft

During the winter, the giant stainless steel shingles of the living room roof befriend the whiteness of snow while its perforated geometric edge encourages a veil of icicles. Subordinate buildings are clad in beautiful raw steel, rusted for several days face down on a “casting bed” of moist grass before installation.

As architects, we hope the results of our collaborative efforts qualify as architecture. Sometimes we are graced with the good fortune of exceptional craftsmanship, which yields a building quality proudly described as “furniture.” Then, there are those extremely rare projects where the owner, contractor, sub-contractor, and architect come together in a spirit beyond their individual visions and soar to a level of built excellence, which can only be described as a “jewel box.”