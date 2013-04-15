After visiting The Saguaro in Palm Springs during Modernism Week, we found ourselves hooked on the Stamberg Aferiat + Associates renovated hotel and wanted to see more from the duo behind it. Lucky for us, they recently released an update on their 1997 monograph and they’ve shared some images with us. The book features 21 projects from the body of work by Peter Stamberg and Paul Aferiat over the last three decades.

While The Saguaro shows their mastery of color, a look through the book reveals the firm also has a strong command of a neutral palette. Dwell and The Saguaro celebrated the book’s release at The Saguaro during Modernism Week. Editor in Chief Amanda Dameron introduced Stamberg and Aferiat, who spoke about some of the projects spanning their career. Click through for images of the event and a peek at some of the projects featured in the book.

For more information on the book, click here.