Collection by Charlotte Ong

Stairs storage

Hynam built additional storage along one angled wall of the bedroom loft and beneath the skylight.
Cabinets beneath the stairs provide additional storage for the third bedroom.
Despite its small size, the home features a surprising amount of storage space throughout, including the staircase that leads up to the bedroom.
The kitchen cabinets flawlessly fit below the line of the staircase. On the far end, a clerestory window is positioned above the cabinets to draw light into every corner of the living space.
