The top of the staircase is three feet wide, to accommodate the built-in shelving, and becomes wider towards the base, to four feet, making the storage underneath very useful for bigger and boxier items.
The centrally located stair from the ground floor to the roof deck is partially screened by leftover cedar planks from the exterior. A skylight above brings in plentiful natural light.
"Inspired by the drawings of M.C.Escher, one can move above, below and through the house in an infinite circle of steps. "