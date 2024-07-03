Stairs
A single staircase connects the home’s three levels. The wood screen separating it from the living area is original. The Eames lounge chair, Eames storage unit, and framed art by Wrong Shop are from Design Within Reach. The vase is Heath Ceramics, the planter is from Flora Grubb Gardens, and the black and white print is by HardRoadStudio.
"White space was preserved in the kitchen by creating a pantry in the addition," say the architects. They continued the "language" of the cabinetry, which also conceals the refrigerator, and inserted a custom spiral staircase to connect the main floor to the garden level. An enlarged rear window that can be seen from the entry brightens up the space.
This reconfigured Craftsman home in Portland, Oregon, designed by Beebe Skidmore Architects, includes a highly functional mudroom. The exterior siding and windows were kept in place to reference the house’s previous incarnation. Built-in cabinetry with exposed plywood edges and laminate fronts are now up to the task of handling the family’s gear. The mudroom has sight lines to the family nook at the back corner.
“The challenge was updating the house without removing its roots, which was something that Sean was very much keen on,” says Thayná Alves and Taryn Echeverry of the L.A. design studio The Curator. Consequently, Designer Christopher Cahill of CASC Design Inc. made only a few architectural interventions.
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