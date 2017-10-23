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The kitchen’s wood-framed glass doors are original to the house, and the wood used to build the island was taken from old ceiling beams. One section of the island is topped with counter-height granite.
The kitchen’s wood-framed glass doors are original to the house, and the wood used to build the island was taken from old ceiling beams. One section of the island is topped with counter-height granite.
A series of “stacked boxes” laid the foundation for this Sea Ranch–inspired home on a narrow site set on two flood zones and filled with protected redwoods.
A series of “stacked boxes” laid the foundation for this Sea Ranch–inspired home on a narrow site set on two flood zones and filled with protected redwoods.
Originally built in 1881, this home in Kent, England, was renovated in 2024.
Originally built in 1881, this home in Kent, England, was renovated in 2024.
Even on the stairs, wood remained a prominent feature, with a wood handrail, treads, and a side wall with vertical slats.
Even on the stairs, wood remained a prominent feature, with a wood handrail, treads, and a side wall with vertical slats.
The new material palette is a clean, sophisticated application of blackened steel, oak floors and cabinetry, and white walls.
The new material palette is a clean, sophisticated application of blackened steel, oak floors and cabinetry, and white walls.
"Some people want a manicured garden, but I'm of a different mindset," says Patnaik. She left the grounds untamed and organic. "If we're building in the wild, I want to live in the wild."
"Some people want a manicured garden, but I'm of a different mindset," says Patnaik. She left the grounds untamed and organic. "If we're building in the wild, I want to live in the wild."
A variety of factors—the site, the topography, the dramatic cantilever above the water—led to the home’s specific square shape and position on the site.
A variety of factors—the site, the topography, the dramatic cantilever above the water—led to the home’s specific square shape and position on the site.
In a family home in Mill Valley, California, Lauren Goldman of l’oro designs kept her clients’ goals of “modern yet accessible” in mind while also looking for opportunities to add functionality. This proved successful when she discovered that the empty space under the steel-and-glass stair landing was the perfect scale for children to sit and read under. The team was inspired to create a kid-sized library, turning a useless space into a perfectly cozy reading nook.
In a family home in Mill Valley, California, Lauren Goldman of l’oro designs kept her clients’ goals of “modern yet accessible” in mind while also looking for opportunities to add functionality. This proved successful when she discovered that the empty space under the steel-and-glass stair landing was the perfect scale for children to sit and read under. The team was inspired to create a kid-sized library, turning a useless space into a perfectly cozy reading nook.