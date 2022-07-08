This wooden staircase doubles as kitchen shelving in the English designer's home. Tyler hired David Restorick, a furniture maker and friend, to build a staircase that doubles as display space for Tyler's vast collection of colorful cookware.
Now, floor to ceiling slats define the staircase. The pendant light is from Flos.
A steel brise-soleil in the hallway by the stairwell highlights the play of shadow and light as the sun moves. The stair is made from the same fallen silk oak tree as the dining table. Using this found timber not only created a relationship with the site, but helped to control the budget.