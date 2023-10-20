SubscribeSign In
Collection by Eliot Guthrie

Stairs

The industrial stair leads to the upper level, where the bedrooms, bathrooms, and play space are located.
Throughout the kitchen and dining spaces, the ceiling is painted in Dulux Wellbeing green. This continues along the underside of the staircase to help accentuate its form. The cupboards beneath the stair are painted in a deep blue, with circular red finger pulls. The couple’s son, Mo, uses the small cupboard as a hiding spot. “You spend so much time thinking about people and how people will use the space,” says architect Catrina Stewart. “It’s amazing to walk in and often be surprised at how pieces are evolving as the kids grow up.”
Clever cubby storage is incorporated into the base of the interior stairs, while the extra-deep stair treads provide flexible "stadium-style" seating for the kids.
This wooden staircase doubles as kitchen shelving in the English designer's home. Tyler hired David Restorick, a furniture maker and friend, to build a staircase that doubles as display space for Tyler's vast collection of colorful cookware.
With the home’s relatively compact footprint and efficient floor plan comprising two bedrooms and two bathrooms over a single living level, smart use of space was critical. "Built-in storage everywhere [is] number one," says Melanie. A pantry and storage drawers are tucked under the stairs.
Japanese "tansu" stairs with storage compartments underneath.
The entry hall is open but inviting. “When you get into the property you can see thru the space, so I didn’t want it to be cluttered,” Bérubé says. The white oak built-ins for coats and shoes are simple and seamless. The Jan Kath rug warms the the poured-in-place concrete floor. The owners acquired the Nicola Hicks bear sculpture at an art fair in Hong Kong from London-based Flowers Gallery.
