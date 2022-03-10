SubscribeSign In
g

Stairs

View 64 Photos
The firm’s founder and principal architect Sumiou Mizumoto stripped away the house’s side extension.
The firm’s founder and principal architect Sumiou Mizumoto stripped away the house’s side extension.
After: The soaring new living and dining space benefits from an abundance of natural light from every side, and they spent a lot of time trying to find the best lighting for the kitchen. The final choice: long, narrow copper pendants from Denmark suspended by ultra thin wires to not disrupt the visual flow of the room.
After: The soaring new living and dining space benefits from an abundance of natural light from every side, and they spent a lot of time trying to find the best lighting for the kitchen. The final choice: long, narrow copper pendants from Denmark suspended by ultra thin wires to not disrupt the visual flow of the room.
The bookcase in the great room holds about 3,500 books. Several hundred more can be found in the living room, and on the floor-to-ceiling shelves in Zeke and Teasel's offices.
The bookcase in the great room holds about 3,500 books. Several hundred more can be found in the living room, and on the floor-to-ceiling shelves in Zeke and Teasel's offices.
Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP used 87 translucent bricks to reframe a family’s connection to nature and the city.
Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP used 87 translucent bricks to reframe a family’s connection to nature and the city.
"The primary suite is magical, complete with a dressing room, a bath with an antique copper bathtub, and a stone fireplace, all perched above a year-round stream meandering through the rocks underneath it,
"The primary suite is magical, complete with a dressing room, a bath with an antique copper bathtub, and a stone fireplace, all perched above a year-round stream meandering through the rocks underneath it,
"Inspired by the drawings of M.C.Escher, one can move above, below and through the house in an infinite circle of steps. "
"Inspired by the drawings of M.C.Escher, one can move above, below and through the house in an infinite circle of steps. "
The stairs serve as accents throughout the project. Inside they appear as both a positive and a negative of one the solid block shape that makes up the house.
The stairs serve as accents throughout the project. Inside they appear as both a positive and a negative of one the solid block shape that makes up the house.
"The ever changing color of the sea and sky can be experienced from everywhere in the house. From the inside, the view of the small uninhabited Piperi Island is perfectly framed from all three beds, the bathtub, the dining table, and the sofa."
"The ever changing color of the sea and sky can be experienced from everywhere in the house. From the inside, the view of the small uninhabited Piperi Island is perfectly framed from all three beds, the bathtub, the dining table, and the sofa."
Similarly, from the grounds below, the home peeks out below in contrast with the sky.
Similarly, from the grounds below, the home peeks out below in contrast with the sky.
A suspended steel stair adds a sculptural element to the home.
A suspended steel stair adds a sculptural element to the home.
In his renovation of Kate Brien Kitz and David Kitz’s Los Angeles home, architect Andrew Hall reinterpreted the original gable roof and siding. Landscape designers Mary Lange and Molly Funk transformed the yard with drought-tolerant plants. The walkway decking is from Kebony kebony, the Seaspray paint from Benjamin Moore, and the front door hardware from Emtek.
In his renovation of Kate Brien Kitz and David Kitz’s Los Angeles home, architect Andrew Hall reinterpreted the original gable roof and siding. Landscape designers Mary Lange and Molly Funk transformed the yard with drought-tolerant plants. The walkway decking is from Kebony kebony, the Seaspray paint from Benjamin Moore, and the front door hardware from Emtek.
A view of the stairwell mid-construction.
A view of the stairwell mid-construction.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">LaFayette Studio, which helped with the interiors, selected a Holly Hunt fabric for built-in sofas in the new living room, which also features a rug from Rush House, a sconce by Brendan Ravenhill Studio, and a Swift ceiling light from Cedar &amp; Moss.</span>A skylight over the new stair brings light into the center of the house.
LaFayette Studio, which helped with the interiors, selected a Holly Hunt fabric for built-in sofas in the new living room, which also features a rug from Rush House, a sconce by Brendan Ravenhill Studio, and a Swift ceiling light from Cedar & Moss.
The living room also connects to a deck via sliding doors from B&amp;B Doors and Windows.
The living room also connects to a deck via sliding doors from B&amp;B Doors and Windows.

44 more saves