The homeowners turned the garage into a gym and did away with the driveway to create a larger lawn.
Reconstructing a new two-level studio in place of the standalone garage allowed Divya and Nakul each to have their own workspace. Nakul's garage is below, with Divya's photography studio located above.
Relocating the ground floor landing helped concentrate the stairwell to a smaller footprint, and opened up more space in the downstairs rooms.
"The staircase is a ribbon to fold you downstairs," says Andrew.
While a sculpture-filled, Japanese-inspired garden welcomes guests near the carpark at the front, a sparkling pool and jacuzzi awaits in the backyard, surrounded by lush greenery.
Ever found yourself with too many guests and not enough chairs? Muuto’s pentagon Five Pouf is a polished solution to extra seating woes—and for those tricky unused corners of any room.
The stepped wooden platforms provide built-in seats for the library. Down the stairs to the left is a guest room.