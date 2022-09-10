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Collection by Chelsea Ingram

Stairs

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The mix of m
The mix of m
Passing between beams
Passing between beams
The couple’s art collection includes several paintings and a copper wire sculpture by artist Nathan Alan Yoakum, Barry’s eldest son, and a rug from the 1800s, a family heirloom, while the Koch &amp; Lowy pharmacy lamp is a vintage find.
The couple’s art collection includes several paintings and a copper wire sculpture by artist Nathan Alan Yoakum, Barry’s eldest son, and a rug from the 1800s, a family heirloom, while the Koch &amp; Lowy pharmacy lamp is a vintage find.
The stair’s dramatic, double-height ceiling and Marvin Elevate Direct Glaze windows are accentuated with shiplap cladding and a textural basket weave light fixture. “The stairwell is a showstopper, with two stories of windows, cathedral ceilings, modern stair railing, and organic-style chandelier,” says Oursler.
The stair’s dramatic, double-height ceiling and Marvin Elevate Direct Glaze windows are accentuated with shiplap cladding and a textural basket weave light fixture. “The stairwell is a showstopper, with two stories of windows, cathedral ceilings, modern stair railing, and organic-style chandelier,” says Oursler.
The event space in the startup firm SeatGeek features the "prerequisite" stadium seating that is now found in just about every tech company's offices; however, interior designer Dani Arps distinguishes the space with storage incorporated into the stadium seating and creates a sense of intimacy with a series of low-hung pendants.
The event space in the startup firm SeatGeek features the "prerequisite" stadium seating that is now found in just about every tech company's offices; however, interior designer Dani Arps distinguishes the space with storage incorporated into the stadium seating and creates a sense of intimacy with a series of low-hung pendants.
Custom wrought-iron and mahogany railings lead to a large lofted library, complete with mahogany built-in shelving, window-seating and storage, and sweeping city views.
Custom wrought-iron and mahogany railings lead to a large lofted library, complete with mahogany built-in shelving, window-seating and storage, and sweeping city views.
“The combination of clean and modern lines with a touch of warmth creates a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere,” says Breden. “Having the entertaining space on one floor allows for easy interaction and socializing, while the separation of bedrooms on different levels provides privacy and personal space for everyone in the household.”
“The combination of clean and modern lines with a touch of warmth creates a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere,” says Breden. “Having the entertaining space on one floor allows for easy interaction and socializing, while the separation of bedrooms on different levels provides privacy and personal space for everyone in the household.”
Another view of how the white oak stairs wrap around to become the bench. Rogers wanted the simple interior material palette to both celebrate and gently contrast with the site’s features, becoming a backdrop for the “bark on the trees and the texture on the boulders.”
Another view of how the white oak stairs wrap around to become the bench. Rogers wanted the simple interior material palette to both celebrate and gently contrast with the site’s features, becoming a backdrop for the “bark on the trees and the texture on the boulders.”
The staircase handrail was custom designed by Unicus Developments specifically for this renovation. It’s constructed from a combination of iron and unlacquered brass. The craftsman applied a step notch—a linear cutout—to each stair tread.
The staircase handrail was custom designed by Unicus Developments specifically for this renovation. It’s constructed from a combination of iron and unlacquered brass. The craftsman applied a step notch—a linear cutout—to each stair tread.
By eliminating the attic and carving out a former crawl space, Red Dot Studio created room for the residents’ bedrooms underneath the primary living areas. The slatted-hickory-and-glass bridge allows light from a row of skylights to penetrate deep into the lower level.
By eliminating the attic and carving out a former crawl space, Red Dot Studio created room for the residents’ bedrooms underneath the primary living areas. The slatted-hickory-and-glass bridge allows light from a row of skylights to penetrate deep into the lower level.
The team added a new deck and larger windows and doors to the garden level unit.
The team added a new deck and larger windows and doors to the garden level unit.
The homeowners turned the garage into a gym and did away with the driveway to create a larger lawn.
The homeowners turned the garage into a gym and did away with the driveway to create a larger lawn.
Reconstructing a new two-level studio in place of the standalone garage allowed Divya and Nakul each to have their own workspace. Nakul's garage is below, with Divya's photography studio located above.
Reconstructing a new two-level studio in place of the standalone garage allowed Divya and Nakul each to have their own workspace. Nakul's garage is below, with Divya's photography studio located above.
Relocating the ground floor landing helped concentrate the stairwell to a smaller footprint, and opened up more space in the downstairs rooms.
Relocating the ground floor landing helped concentrate the stairwell to a smaller footprint, and opened up more space in the downstairs rooms.

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