Stairs
The stair’s dramatic, double-height ceiling and Marvin Elevate Direct Glaze windows are accentuated with shiplap cladding and a textural basket weave light fixture. “The stairwell is a showstopper, with two stories of windows, cathedral ceilings, modern stair railing, and organic-style chandelier,” says Oursler.
The event space in the startup firm SeatGeek features the "prerequisite" stadium seating that is now found in just about every tech company's offices; however, interior designer Dani Arps distinguishes the space with storage incorporated into the stadium seating and creates a sense of intimacy with a series of low-hung pendants.
“The combination of clean and modern lines with a touch of warmth creates a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere,” says Breden. “Having the entertaining space on one floor allows for easy interaction and socializing, while the separation of bedrooms on different levels provides privacy and personal space for everyone in the household.”
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