Stairs

Who doesn't want a house with a Rock Garden Grotto in the entry?? It used to have a waterfall feature- who will make it work again?
The mezzanine is accessed via an industrial-style concrete staircase.
The ground floor consists of the public space with ample room for entertaining, while all the private living spaces have been delegated to the second floor.
Thompson wanted to create "layered and veiled spaces" inside, which was achieved with multiple places to gather in the main corridor. The corridor is open from the second floor down to the basement, and has a combination of skylights and windows for ample light. Paradis MetalWorks supplied the rail and stair stringers.
Gregory Creek Residence - Staircase
Serenzo oak flooring.
The grand, open tread wood staircase vertically connects the three floor plates, while creating an open and transparent connection between them all.
The design of the house makes their lives easier by opening it out to the light and the outdoors. At the ground floor, the rear was dug out and expanded to allow for a living space and home office.
The stairs are made of fumed and stained-engineered oak with a solid oak cap. Thanks to its complex geometrically, no level is the same.
The stair features custom installations by lighting designer Johanna Grawunder. When turned off, the panels appear as mirrors; when on, reflecting LED lights, giving the twisted stair forms an exaggerated “funhouse-like” effect.
A light and dynamic staircase connects the three levels.
According to architect Johanne Taugbøl, the firm nicknamed the project Stairway to Heaven because of this long staircase topped with a south-facing window. "At certain times of the day and year, you might be blinded by the light flooding in from the south," said Taugbøl.
The exterior’s dark cedar siding was extended into the stairwell to connect the indoors and outdoors.
The design of Gregory Creek Residence was developed through an organic process. It evolved with ongoing client participation, was nurtured by in-studio group design sessions, and fine-tuned during a collaborative construction process. The home's staircase winds up several levels, imitating the visual flow Gettliffe Architecture sought after in the design process.
The staircase branches out to hug both sides of the loft's upper walls.
