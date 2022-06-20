SubscribeSign In
Stairs

Articulated reveals mark where the drywall meets the wood of the tread, and a bent steel railing, powder-coated black, follows the line of the staircase.
The emphasis on wood finishes continues inside, where the skylit atrium bifurcates the house. On the second floor, the primary bedroom and a pair of smaller bedrooms straddle the stairwell.
The ladder-like staircase was designed as a modern, whimsical addition to an otherwise midcentury-focused design. "I use it as a drying rack,
The interiors were painted in Benjamin Moore's "Cloud White
A switchback staircase accommodates a grand piano handed down from Anton’s father.
Ulysses, the name of the new, 116-room hotel by New York firm Ash in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood, takes inspiration from a ship that brought Bavarian immigrants to Baltimore at the turn of the century. It also nods to a seminal James Joyce novel of the same name, as well as Odysseus, the hero in an ancient Greek poem of epic adventure.
Woodcraft Mobiliar created built-in cabinetry in almost every room of the home, keeping furniture needs to a minimum.
The project’s signature material was discovered on a trip to a recycled brick yard, where Welsch and the homeowners found light, cream-colored bricks and fell in love. "It was a decision made on the spot," explains Welsch. The original plan was to find darker materials that would make the home feel more cozy and cave-like, but the way these bricks reflected the sunlight was just irresistible. "You don’t necessarily expect that soft light feeling from a material like brick."
Inside, a floating staircase of steel and lapacho wood helps maintain the home’s openness. The benches, bookshelves, and A-frame coatrack are by Teresa and Nico’s design firm, La Base Studio.
Grace added a black-and-white striped motif to the roof deck, via Majestic International Vertical Stripe Bean Bag Loungers and a striped umbrella.
