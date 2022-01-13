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Collection by Jim

Stairs

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While right now it’s all a happy blend, Vanbesien has made considerations for a future where he might not necessarily need or want to work a staircase away from his bedroom. “If I stopped working in that office, or we outgrow that office, it wouldn’t necessarily be easy to rent this space to someone else, so we have thought about how we can close it in a bit if we ever need to.”
While right now it’s all a happy blend, Vanbesien has made considerations for a future where he might not necessarily need or want to work a staircase away from his bedroom. “If I stopped working in that office, or we outgrow that office, it wouldn’t necessarily be easy to rent this space to someone else, so we have thought about how we can close it in a bit if we ever need to.”
The slim, steel staircase is designed to allow maximum light and sight-lines.
The slim, steel staircase is designed to allow maximum light and sight-lines.
A narrow staircase connects the main floor with the pod’s upper level and intersects the entryway to form another captivating, carved-out space.
A narrow staircase connects the main floor with the pod’s upper level and intersects the entryway to form another captivating, carved-out space.
Arguably the most prominent feature of the property is the wall of Jerusalem stone. Look closely and you will find that each stone is numbered, making construction much easier. A steel staircase floats up from the ground floor to the first floor. It was designed as a contemporary accent to the historic charm of the hotel’s stone structure and aesthetic. This theme of merging new and old, and modern comforts and timeless design, flows throughout the hotel.
Arguably the most prominent feature of the property is the wall of Jerusalem stone. Look closely and you will find that each stone is numbered, making construction much easier. A steel staircase floats up from the ground floor to the first floor. It was designed as a contemporary accent to the historic charm of the hotel’s stone structure and aesthetic. This theme of merging new and old, and modern comforts and timeless design, flows throughout the hotel.
The stairwell of this Melbourne house by LLDS looks like it could be inside the Goethenaum.
The stairwell of this Melbourne house by LLDS looks like it could be inside the Goethenaum.
When Rui first bought the house, part of the ceiling had fallen down, so it was impossible to even go upstairs. He knocked down the wall separating the kitchen and dining/living room and created one large living space that also incorporates the striking green-and-black staircase.
When Rui first bought the house, part of the ceiling had fallen down, so it was impossible to even go upstairs. He knocked down the wall separating the kitchen and dining/living room and created one large living space that also incorporates the striking green-and-black staircase.
The grand, open tread wood staircase vertically connects the three floor plates, while creating an open and transparent connection between them all.
The grand, open tread wood staircase vertically connects the three floor plates, while creating an open and transparent connection between them all.

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