Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
Stairs
While right now it’s all a happy blend, Vanbesien has made considerations for a future where he might not necessarily need or want to work a staircase away from his bedroom. “If I stopped working in that office, or we outgrow that office, it wouldn’t necessarily be easy to rent this space to someone else, so we have thought about how we can close it in a bit if we ever need to.”
Arguably the most prominent feature of the property is the wall of Jerusalem stone. Look closely and you will find that each stone is numbered, making construction much easier. A steel staircase floats up from the ground floor to the first floor. It was designed as a contemporary accent to the historic charm of the hotel’s stone structure and aesthetic. This theme of merging new and old, and modern comforts and timeless design, flows throughout the hotel.
22 more saves