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STAIRS

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Because the home is used by extended family—often with multiple families staying at the same time—a bunk room was a particularly efficient use of space, especially when combined with underbed storage.
Because the home is used by extended family—often with multiple families staying at the same time—a bunk room was a particularly efficient use of space, especially when combined with underbed storage.
Platner chairs paired with a more contemporary sculptural side table are placed under the floating staircase.
Platner chairs paired with a more contemporary sculptural side table are placed under the floating staircase.