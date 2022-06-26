SubscribeSign In
The couple's daughter reads in the cozy nook just inside the front door painted in a vibrant blue from Benjamin Moore. Of the storage area below, Fredrik says, "In Sweden, there's always a place to sit and take off your shoes. This is a version of that."
The lofted space shag carpet was replaced with bouncy cream colored popcorn Berber Carpet to spark feelings of summer camp nostalgia.
The corner window offers an off-centre view of the garden, while the corner window seat has an elevated position over the garden. “The window seat cantilevers the main line of the house in both directions, emphasising the effortless nature of the corner itself,” explains architect Simon Feneley. “With no corner post, the structure was detailed with the structural engineer to achieve a feeling of lightness and to keep all timber sections as slender as possible.”
From the first-floor patio, an original spiral staircase leads up to the private rooftop terrace.
The back parlor has plenty of cozy seating for listening to music or chatting with friends. The horn pendant lamp is by Noguchi.
The "back parlor" . Togo couch is from Ligne Roset. Bookshelf is from Triboro Shelving (we painted it white and added the wood shelves) . Maureen found the Eileen Gray side table and carved wooden side table are from a second hand shop in the Berkshires. Vintage Brass arc lamp was a gift from my Dad who bought it for his first apartment after college.
The soaring, vaulted ceiling in the living room enhances the home's overall sense of space.
Concerned about the chemicals involved in laminate flooring, the couple chose to leave the concrete slab, the foundation of the home, exposed, almost eliminating flooring expenses. A local craftsman made the windows, using Texas pine for framing. The floor-to-ceiling windows, Pavonetti says, reduces the couple's need for lights.
The family room across from the open bedroom features a Nelson Bubble Globe pendant, IKEA Alseda floor stools, and an heirloom tapestry wall hanging.
An Ellsworth Lamp by Hannah Bigeleisen anchors the living area, across from a glass-topped coffee table from Design Within Reach.
